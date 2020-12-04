Aditya Roy Kapur 'keeps the fighting spirit alive' in first look poster of Om: The Battle Within

Om: The Battle Within, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi, went on floors on 3 December

The first look of Aditya Roy Kapur from his upcoming film Om: The Battle Within has been unveiled. The shooting of the action-thriller began on Thursday, 3 December. Aditya will share the screen space with Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi.

In the poster, Aditya is seen sporting a rugged and raw look. He is seen holding a gun and posing as if he is walking.

Aditya took to his Instagram to share the first look from his upcoming film. "A battle within to keep the fighting alive!" the actor captioned the image.

Om: The Battle Within is the directorial debut of Kapil Verma, son of action director Tinu Verma. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan, and Shaira Khan.

The announcement of Om: The Battle Within was made on 16 November, which was Aditya Roy Kapur's 35th birthday.

Speaking about the plot of the film, producer Ahmed Khan had earlier said Om: The Battle Within revolves around emotionally disturbed relationships in the line of duty.

Om: The Battle Within is expected to release in summer 2021. In the film, Sanghi's character name is Kavya. The actress had earlier said that her character in the film is much like what every young Indian girl aspires to be.

She will play the role of a confident, hardworking, sharp, empathetic and brave girl in the film. Sanjana had also said that her role in Om: The Battle Within is nothing like anyone has seen in celluloid before.