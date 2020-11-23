Sanjana Sanghi joins Aditya Roy Kapur in debut director Kapil Verma's Om: The Battle Within

Sanjana Sanghi, last seen in Dil Bechara, says her role in Om: The Battle Within gave her an 'entirely unchartered territory of a big commercial action flick.'

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi and Aditya Roy Kapur are pairing up for an action thriller that will be shot across three cities in India. The film which kicks off in December will also have a schedule abroad.

As per a report in Mirror, the film, Om: The Battle Within is the directorial debut of action director Tinu Verma's son Kapil and is slated for release in the second half of 2021. The film is being produced by Ahmed and Shaira Khan and Zee Studios production.

Read the announcement here

ADITYA ROY KAPUR - SANJANA SANGHI... #SanjanaSanghi to star opposite #AdityaRoyKapur in #Om: The Battle Within... Directed by Kapil Verma... Produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan... Will be shot in three cities in #India and one international location. pic.twitter.com/4tigp8jp1o — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 23, 2020

As per the report, Ahmed pointed out that since Sanjana handled the character of Kizie with great maturity in the Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara, she is perfectly suited for the part in Om.

Speaking about the film, Sanjana added that she explored multiple scripts but Om allowed her the spectrum jump she was looking for and gave her an entirely unchartered territory of a big commercial action flick.

In the film, Sanjana plays Kavya, who she describes as being a confident, hardworking, sharp, empathetic and brave girl.

According to a report in DNA, Sanjana said that her character Kavya is someone every young Indian girl aspires to be. Adding that the character is nothing like anyone has seen in celluloid before, she said she is excited to bring her to life.

The actor added that it is testing and pushing her physically and mentally but it is extremely thrilling.

“Getting to work with Adi is the best part of it all, he’s working so hard for the film and is going to shine," she revealed.