Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi begin shooting for Om: The Battle Within; film to release in 2021

Aditya Roy Kapur's Om: The Battle Within is scheduled to be shot across three cities in India

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi have started shooting for their upcoming film Om: The Battle Within from Thursday, 3 December. The film is directed by Kapil Verma and produced by Zee Studios, Ahmed Khan, and Shaira Khan.

Om: The Battle Within marks the directorial debut of action director Tinu Verma's son Kapil Verma. The film, which producer Khan has described as an action-thriller, will be shot across three cities in India.

Previously, Sanghi said that she explored multiple scripts but Om allowed her the spectrum jump she was looking for. It also gave her an entirely unchartered territory of a big commercial action film.

Sanghi will be essaying the role of Kavya, a confident, hardworking, sharp, empathetic, and brave girl. The actor added that her character in the film is much like what every young Indian girl aspires to be. She added that her role is nothing like anyone has seen in celluloid before.

The announcement of Om: The Battle Within was made on Aditya Roy Kapur's 35th birthday on 16 November this year.

Earlier, producer Khan had revealed Om: The Battle Within revolves around emotionally disturbed relationships in the line of duty.

Roy Kapur was recently seen in Anurag Basu's dark comedy anthology Ludo that was released on OTT platform Netflix on 12 November.