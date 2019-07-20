You are here:

Aditya Pancholi rape case: Mumbai court extends interim relief from arrest till 3 August

A sessions court in Mumbai on 19 July (Friday) extended till 3 August the interim protection from arrest granted to actor Aditya Pancholi in a case of rape filed against him by a Bollywood actress.

Pancholi had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail after the suburban Versova police lodged an FIR against him on 28 June.

The actor was then granted interim protection from arrest till 19 July.

"The court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the plea till 3 August. The interim protection granted to Pancholi from arrest shall continue till then," Pancholi's advocate Prashant Patil said.

Mumbai's Dindoshi Sessions Court granted interim protection to actor Aditya Pancholi till August 3 in a rape case filed against him pic.twitter.com/CsQOugWeqI — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

The 54-year-old actor has been charged under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 384 (extortion), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The actress alleged that between 2004-2006, Pancholi kept her at different locations and forcibly tried to establish a relationship with her by spiking her drinks.

Pancholi claimed that he has been falsely implicated in the case.

The actor has also had brushes with the law in the past. He was charged with allegedly assaulting a bouncer at a Mumbai nightclub 2015, but was acquitted by a Mumbai court. The charges were dropped due to lack of evidence during the two-year term of the case.

(With Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2019 09:54:43 IST