Aditya Pancholi booked for rape by Mumbai Police based on complaint by Bollywood actress

An FIR (First Information Report) has been filed under charges of rape against actor-producer Aditya Pancholi at the Versova police station in Mumbai, according to a report by India Today. An actress had filed a written complaint against him. The investigation has begun on the case but the police said that it would be difficult to gather evidence as the case is more than ten years old.

Mumbai Police files an FIR of rape against actor-producer Aditya Pancholi. pic.twitter.com/oE5XtAnNKd — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2019

In the complaint filed at Versova Police Station, Pancholi has been charged under Sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 384 (extortion), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The actress had recorded her statement before the Versova Police earlier this week in support of her previous complaint against Pancholi.

In her complaint, the actress said that Pancholi had raped her several times. She has previously shared that the actor had allegedly physically abused her when she was 17 years old. She had also said that she did eventually approach the police for help, but they let Pancholi off with just a warning.

The actress and her sister were recently summoned by Mumbai court in connection with defamation cases filed by Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab. While the cases against the actress are related to her interviews and statements made during a television show, those against her sister are related to comments made on social media. The matter is posted for further hearing on 26 July.

The actor has also had brushed with the law in the past. He was charged with allegedly assaulting a bouncer at a Mumbai nightclub 2015, but was acquitted by a Mumbai court. The charges were dropped due to lack of evidence during the two-year term of the case.

Pancholi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 20:01:52 IST