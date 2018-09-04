Aditya Pancholi acquitted by Mumbai court due to lack of evidence in 2015 assault case

Actor Aditya Pancholi, who was charged with allegedly assaulting a bouncer at a Mumbai nightclub in 2015, has been acquitted by the Bandra Metropolitan Court. The charges were dropped due to lack of evidence during the two-year term of the case, writes DNA.

He was charged under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and section 504 (intentional insult). A case had been registered against him at the Santa Cruz police station but he was released after paying a bail amount of Rs 50,000.

According to the police report, the actor was under heavy influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The alleged assault was caused due to an issue of music played by the DJ in the nightclub.

The actor has also previously made headlines when Kangana Ranaut had claimed that Pancholi had been abusive to her in their four-year-long relationship and following the suicide of actress Jiah Khan. The CBI had raided his residence as well as his son Sooraj's following the orders of the Bombay High Court, which had directed the agency to probe whether the death was suicide or homicide on plea of Jiah's mother Rabia.

Aditya and Kangana were also embroiled in a legal battle based on defamatory remarks last year.

