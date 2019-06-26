Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai court over Aditya Pancholi, Zarina Wahab's defamation case

A court here Tuesday issued summons to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel, seeking their appearance in connection with defamation cases filed by actor Aditya Pancholi and his wife.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S B Dighe issued two summons each against Kangana and Rangoli with regard to the four cases filed by Pancholi and his wife Zarina Wahab.

While the cases against Kangana are related to her interviews and statements made during a television show, those against her sister are related to comments made on social media.

"She (Kangana) had claimed that Aditya kept her under house arrest and she registered an FIR against him, but since no such FIR was ever registered, there is prima facie case that she defamed him," Pancholi's lawyer Shreya Shrivastava said.

Rangoli defamed the actor and his wife by making allegations against them on social media, the lawyer claimed.

She allegedly tweeted that there was an FIR against Pancholi in 2005-06.

"Kangana and her sister Rangoli dragged my wife, son and daughter (into the matter) which was not good. I am concerned about myself and my family," Pancholi, after filing the complaint against the Ranaut sisters, had told Press Trust of India.

The matter is posted for further hearing on 26 July, Shrivastava added.

