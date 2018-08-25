Aditi Seiya, who played Priya Dutt in Sanju, will reportedly star next in an 'intense' web series

Aditi Seiya's last outing as Priya Dutt (Sanjay Dutt's sister) in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju had earned her a lot of praise. Now, DNA has reported that Aditi has been approached for a web series.

Aditi, in a statement to the publication, confirmed the news. She said, "Yes, I have been approached to be part of the web series. I am very excited to be doing different kind of cinema at the moment and really looking forward to it. All I can say at the moment is that it is an intense script, so I am kind of also hoping to get into that mold."

A source had told the daily that the makers of the upcoming project considered Aditi as perfect for the role that she was approached for. The actress, as per the source had already began preparing for the role which she said was something that she had done attempted before.

Southern industry actress Aditi had made her Bollywood debut with with Ranbir Kapoor starrer-Sanju. The film went onto become a blockbuster at the box office. However, it received mixed reviews from critics, with some pointing out the biopic as a dishonest portrayal of Sanjay Dutt's life and deeds.

