The much-anticipated movie “Adipurush,” whose trailer will transport you to another world, has finally been released. The magnum opus trailer was celebrated for two days straight on a huge scale, befitting a movie of this size and stature, as a magnificent tribute to this eagerly awaited event.

The ‘Adipurush‘ trailer debuted and was exhibited to a packed house with a special preview in Hyderabad followed by a launch in Mumbai with stellar cast Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, director Om Raut, and producer Bhushan Kumar.

Creating a digital storm, netizens are just pouring in glowing responses and eagerly anticipating the magic unfold on big screens on June 16. The viewers are not only transported into the surreal world of Adipurush, but also emotionally moved by the authentic representation of the great Indian saga. Amazing comments coming in from across the globe indicate a clear testament that the trailer has left an indelible impression on audience with top-notch visual effects, expansive scope and canvas, gripping plot, and strong performances, promising to take on an unforgettable voyage.

Indian audiences can’t seem to get enough of the trailer that revisits the glory of a saga that is deeply routed in our culture, all while giving them a visual spectacle that will set a benchmark for cinema on home turf.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be releasing globally on 16th June 2023.

