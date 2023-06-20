Adipurush dialogue writer & lyricist Manoj Muntashir claims 'Lord Hanuman is not god but a devotee'
Manoj Muntashir recently received death threats for his dialogues in Adpurush
The dialogue writer and lyricist of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir Shukla was given security by the Mumbai Police after he received death threats for his dialogues in the Om Raut directorial.
While Manoj faced several criticisms for his cringe-worthy dialogues in Adipurush, he now grabbed eye-balls with his recent statement, where he said Lord Hanuman is not god.
“Woh (Bajrangbali) Shri Ram ki tarah baat nahi karte. Bajrangbali daarshanik baatein nahi kartein. Bajrangbali bhagwaan nahi, bhakt hai. Humne unko bhagwaan banaya baad mein kyuki unki bhakti mein wo power tha (He doesn’t talk like Shri Ram. Lord Hanuman doesn’t talk in a philosophical manner. Lord Hanuman is not God but a devotee. We made him God later because his devotion had that power),” said Manoj Muntashir in an interview with Aaj Tak while defending his dialogues in Adipurush.
After receiving flak for the dialogues, the makers shared a statement, where they said that they have decided to revive some of the dialogues of the film.
It read, “Making this visual spectacle a memorable cinematic experience, the team decides to make alterations to the film’s dialogues, valuing the input of the public and the audience.”
“The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring they resonate with the core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theatres in the next few days. This decision is a testament that in spite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office, the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large.”
