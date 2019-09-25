Uncut Gems trailer: Adam Sandler is a New York jeweler risking high-stake sports bets in upcoming crime drama

After the Netflix film Murder Mystery, Adam Sandler seems to have completely turned around to show off some serious dramatic chops in Safdie brothers' Uncut Gems.

On Tuesday, A24 released the new trailer of the upcoming film, which follows the story of a New York jeweler, who is always on the "lookout for the next big score."

Sandler plays Howard Ratner, a charismatic jewelry dealer with many high-profile New York clients, including Kevin Garnett and The Weeknd (both portrayed by themselves in the film).

However, it is a shame he keeps moving (also losing) sports bets around the city with a bit of insider information in his back pocket. His altering grand plans put his business, family relationships, and safety at risk. Throughout the trailer, Howard is running against time, running away from all the people chasing him for cash.

The film was initially premiered at Telluride Film Festival late last month, where critics showered it with massive acclaim. It was also named one of the best at Toronto International Film Festival, with Sandler’s performance in particular singled out as making it a must-see.

“When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win,” reads the synopsis.

Joining Sandler in the cast are Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Eric Bogosian, and Judd Hirsch.

Uncut Gems is scheduled to release in December.

