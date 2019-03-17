You are here:

Golden Globes 2020 to kick off awards season on 5 January, confirms Hollywood Foreign Press Association

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says it has chosen a date for next year’s Golden Globe Awards.

The association said on Friday the 77th annual awards will be held on 5 January. The ceremony will kick off a condensed awards season with the Oscars moving up their ceremony to 9 February, 2020.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), dick clark productions (dcp), and NBC will present the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020. pic.twitter.com/2oPJhMdTGy — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 15, 2019

In January this year, the Globes were watched by 18.6 million viewers.

Rami Malek's Bohemian Rhapsody bested Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born for Best Picture, while Glen Close won the Best Actress award for her leading role in The Wife. Malek picked up the award in the Best Actor category. Other nominees were John David Washington (BlacKKKlansman), Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased), Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born) and Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate).

As reported earlier, Peter Farrelly's Green Book won best film, comedy or musical, and best screenplay.

On the TV side, for its sixth and final season, FX's The Americans took best drama series. The Kominsky Method won best comedy series over favoured nominees like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says its members represent 56 countries.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Mar 17, 2019 12:22:28 IST