Kamal Haasan and Rekha Harris worked together in the 1986 film Punnagai Mannan and in one of the most crucial scenes of the film, their characters were supposed to share a kiss before dying by suicide. But in a statement given to The News Minute a few years ago, the actress spoke about the controversy that erupted over due to the scene being shot without her knowledge. She said, “I have said this a hundred times. They shot the scene without me knowing about it. People ask me the same question and I am fed up of answering it.”

She added, “The kiss didn’t look ugly or aggressive on screen. There was a need for it, but I was a very young girl and I didn’t know about it.” When asking about an apology from the makers, she replied, “Why would they apologise, the film was a superhit! I got many films after that too.”

“Care to highlight this s*xual harassment by @ikamalhaasan or will you perform an ostrich hide?” one user had written. “WTF! This would have made the headlines if it happened in Hollywood. This is proper ‘s*xual harassment at the workplace’. Worst is, they’ve even planned it. But since it’s Kamal saaaaar and Balachandar saaaaar, it should be fine I guess,” another one had tweeted.

Filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi film ‘Project K’ has been making headlines ever since its announcement. Being hailed as one of the biggest Indian films to watch out for, the film stars Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in the lead. Produced by one of the biggest production houses in Telugu cinema – Vyjayanthi Movies, makers now have another reason to celebrate as Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has decided to come onboard and play a crucial role in the film. Kamal Haasan joining ‘Project K’ has undoubtedly made this film a one with the greatest casting coup ever.

Confirming the same, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan said in an official statement, “50 years back when I was a dance assistant and an assistant director the name Ashwini Dutt loomed large in the production sector. Both of us are coming together after 50 years . A brilliant director from our next generation is at the helm. My co stars Mr.Prabhas and Ms. Deepika are also of that generation . I have worked with Amit Ji before . Yet every time it feels like the first time. Amit Ji keeps reinventing himself. I am also emulating that inventive process. I am eagerly waiting for project K . Whatever position the audience place me at , my primary quality is that I am a film buff. That quality will keep applauding any new attempt in my industry. Let mine be the first applause for project K . With our director Nag Ashwin’s vision I am sure that applause will echo across our country and the world of cinema.”

