The pan-India megastar Prabhas has great line-ups of biggies and among them is Project K, which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles. Made on a massive scale, the film is helmed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame.

While the film is expected to shatter all box office records, Prabhas’ Baahubali costar Rana Daggubati shared his excitement about the sci-fi flick and said set new benchmarks across the globe.

“We celebrate each other’s cinema fully. Like there is another film called Project K, which Nag Ashwin is directing with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. That’s a film we are really looking forward to in Telugu. That film will, I think will break the boundaries that both Baahubali and RRR haven’t done. Pushing that boundary to the next edge. I am really looking forward to that film and it could really become a global film from Telugu (cinema),” said the Rana Naidu star at the India Today Conclave South 2023.

Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, Project K will release in many international languages across the globe apart from the Indian ones. As per the reports, the makers have approached Ulganayagan Kamal Haasan to play the lead antagonist with a massive offer of Rs 150 crore. However, nothing officially has been confirmed yet. While Mickey J Meyer is composing the score, Dani Sanchez Lopez is cranking the camera. The film is all set to hit the screens on 12th January 2024.

