Actor Yogita Bihani on The Kerala Story: ‘I felt an urgency to be part of the film’

Yogita Bihani, The Kerala Story actor, is basking in the mega success of her latest film and is thrilled with the incessant incoming congratulatory messages from friends and strangers. She said, “I am glad this film is getting a massive response and humongous success. I hope that translates into women’s safety and equality for women of all religions. For me, that will be the true success of the film.”

Speaking about her role in The Kerala Story, Yogita said, “When I met the makers, and they told me about the real incidents of these three girls and what they went through, I felt an urgency to be part of a story that talks about women’s safety, and for me, the safety of women is very crucial without differentiating about caste, creed or religion. So that was my big motivation to be a part of the film.”

Yogita further adds, “I will continue to strive for stories with strong female characters or stories about safety, aspirations, and equality for women. In the film, my character, Nimah is a strong-headed girl who can think for herself. She might take time, but eventually, she will know those who use religion for personal agendas. She will not be misguided by those with ill intentions and, in the process, misuse religion for their agendas. Instead, she will stick her neck out and go as far as possible to save her friends and people. I connected with effortless empathy of the character and strength in dark times.”

On her reasons for connecting with her character on a deep level for The Kerala Story, Yogita elaborated, “Nimah will make life hard for those who use religion in the wrong way or misguide people. But, on the other hand, she will stand for anyone and everyone and bring people together. That was very liberating for me.”

Yogita Bihani has earlier worked in Vikram Vedha and AK vs AK and has lead roles in her two next yet to be announced films.

