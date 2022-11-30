Entertainment

Actor Mohan Kapur accused of sexual harassment, victim says, 'His partner (now ex) knew the type of man he was'

The victim has narrated her ordeal on Twitter and given a detailed account of meeting Kapur for the first time till the time they last spoke in 2020, when she was literally crying.

FP Staff November 30, 2022 11:05:47 IST
Mohan Kapur

Bollywood actor Mohan Kapur, who was also seen in Disney Hotstar’s series Ms Marvel, has been accused of sexual harassment. The victim has narrated her ordeal on Twitter and given a detailed account of meeting Kapur for the first time till the time they last spoke in 2020, when she was literally crying.

She shared a Twitter thread that began like this- “When I was 14 years old, I was a fan of this serial actress & we became friends. Her partner at that time @mohankapur also became friends with me. I respected the both of them almost like 2nd parents, & told them about my stressful life. But @mohankapur took advantage of me.”

Here’s the complete thread:

The MeToo Movement began in Bollywood with Tanushree Dutta accusing Nana Patekar of sexual assault and mental harassment on the sets of the unreleased film Horn OK Pleasss. The other names that have been called out during the movement are Sajid Khan, Subhash Ghai, Alok Nath, Rajkumar Hirani, and Rajat Kapoor, to name a few.

Updated Date: November 30, 2022 11:05:47 IST

