Bollywood actor Mohan Kapur, who was also seen in Disney Hotstar’s series Ms Marvel, has been accused of sexual harassment. The victim has narrated her ordeal on Twitter and given a detailed account of meeting Kapur for the first time till the time they last spoke in 2020, when she was literally crying.

She shared a Twitter thread that began like this- “When I was 14 years old, I was a fan of this serial actress & we became friends. Her partner at that time @mohankapur also became friends with me. I respected the both of them almost like 2nd parents, & told them about my stressful life. But @mohankapur took advantage of me.”

TW: When I was 14 years old, I was a fan of this serial actress & we became friends. Her partner at that time @mohankapur also became friends with me. I respected the both of them almost like 2nd parents, & told them about my stressful life. But @mohankapur took advantage of me. — shania ✨ (@Nayaaaax3) November 27, 2022

Here’s the complete thread:

We constantly talked until I notice he started flirting with me. Then when I was 15 years old @mohankapur sent his d**k pics to me. He was apologizing nonstop & was depressed…. I forgave him. But after that he continued to harass me…. — shania ✨ (@Nayaaaax3) November 27, 2022

Said things like how he was in love with me, wanted to marry me, wanting me to grow up to be with him, and can’t wait for me to get older so I can sleep with him. Now I know that @mohankapur was grooming me. — shania ✨ (@Nayaaaax3) November 27, 2022

His partner (now ex) knew the type of man he was…. She was aware that he was talking to me. When I met her in person, I told her everything that was happening. A year later I stopped talking to her after she started gaslighting me. I was so depressed about this situation…. — shania ✨ (@Nayaaaax3) November 27, 2022

She told me how “I threw my baggage on her”…. I really truly felt that this woman didn’t care at all for what @mohankapur was doing to me… — shania ✨ (@Nayaaaax3) November 27, 2022

I was so confused & depressed…. I’m not sure if it’s Stockholm syndrome or what but I kept on thinking that all of this was my fault… and kept on wanting to be his friend again. I kept on thinking that he really truly cared about me… but he didn’t. — shania ✨ (@Nayaaaax3) November 27, 2022

My depression got worst & I was planning to take my own life…. I kept on calling @mohankapur… he ignore my calls… and at times told me to get over it. Then completely twist the whole story to make me look like the bad person… he kept on saying that he can’t trust me… — shania ✨ (@Nayaaaax3) November 27, 2022

The last time I talked to @mohankapur was 2020 and I was crying… I said I really can’t take any of this anymore…. Hoping that he would apologize & understand the trauma he had cause. Instead he told me that he can’t trust me and the only way he can trust me again is if…. — shania ✨ (@Nayaaaax3) November 27, 2022

I hop on video chat and send nudes to him in order to be friends with him again. #metoo @IndiaMeToo #MeToo — shania ✨ (@Nayaaaax3) November 27, 2022

The MeToo Movement began in Bollywood with Tanushree Dutta accusing Nana Patekar of sexual assault and mental harassment on the sets of the unreleased film Horn OK Pleasss. The other names that have been called out during the movement are Sajid Khan, Subhash Ghai, Alok Nath, Rajkumar Hirani, and Rajat Kapoor, to name a few.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.