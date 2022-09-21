Actor-comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi on August 10 after he suffered a heart attack, passed away after being critical for eight days. He was 58. The news was confirmed by his family. Here’s a tweet by ANI:

Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away in Delhi at the age of 58, confirms his family. He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after experiencing chest pain & collapsing while working out at the gym. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/kJqPvOskb5 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

He was put on ventilator but his condition deteriorated, as confirmed by his nephew Kushal to Times of India. Speaking to the publication, he said, “We are hoping and praying for a miracle. Yes, Dr Padma Srivastava is flying to Delhi from Kolkata, she should be here by this evening. As we speak, Raju ji’s condition has become very critical.”

Shekhar Suman and Mukesh Khanna were updating fans about the actor’s health on social media and YouTube respectively regularly.

Srivastava has featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa (remake) and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss season three that was hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Srivastava was also seen in Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon in 2003.

Srivastava rose to fame with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005, and right from his first act about news readers to erratic and eccentric guests at weddings, viewers were hooked to his wit and mannerisms that led to uproarious moments right till the show was on air. His acts also found their way to social media when people began to use them as memes to express their thoughts and feelings.

Post the staggering success of Laugher Challenge, he also performed at the 2006 and 2007 Star Screen Awards and the grand finale of dance reality show Nach Baliye. Remember his act on the grand finale of Laugher Challenge when he enacted the struggles of an underworld don who quits the world of crime? That found its way into Indra Kumar’s film Double Dhamaal in 2011. Kumar even confessed to the comedian of being a fan of that performance.

The world is a little sadder today and lost a part of its wit and humour. May his soul rest in laughter!

