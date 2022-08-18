The actor-comedian’s nephew, Kushal, said, “We are hoping and praying for a miracle. Yes, Dr. Padma Srivastava is flying to Delhi from Kolkata, she should be here by this evening.”

Actor and comedian Raju Srivastava, who was rushed to the AIIMS hospital after he collapsed while exercising on August 10, is in a critical state. And Times of India has now reported that his condition has deteriorated. While talking to the publication, his nephew Kushal said, “ We are hoping and praying for a miracle. Yes, Dr Padma Srivastava is flying to Delhi from Kolkata, she should be here by this evening. As we speak, Raju ji's condition has become very critical."

Kushal also informed the publication that Dr Harsh Vardhan, the former Minister of Health and Family Welfare, was personally coordinating with the doctors in charge of the actor’s treatment.

Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. The one character of the actor-comedian that became immensely famous was that of Gajodhar, who hails from Bihar.

He has featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa (remake) and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss season three that was hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. Srivastava was also seen in Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon in 2003.

