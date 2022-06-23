Allu Arjun was seen in an engagement ceremony of Industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad’s son, Nikhil in Hyderabad, where he was captured with P. V. Sindhu.

After impressing the cinegoers with his impeccable performance in Pushpa: The Rise, the Icon Star Allu Arjun is currently busy with the shooting of the second part of the movie. Meanwhile recently, the actor was seen in an engagement ceremony of Industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad’s son, Nikhil in Hyderabad, where he was captured with Indian badminton player P. V. Sindhu.

At the event, the actor yet again brings up his uber cool look while he wore a black blazer on a white shirt paired perfectly with white shoes and was seen clicking a picture with P. V. Sindhu who wore a beautiful lehenga.

As soon as the picture came out on social media, it got viral like a fire among the super fandom of the star all across the nation.

Answer to PARTY LEDHA PUSHPA ?! pic.twitter.com/X57EhsudWc — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 28, 2021

Allu Arjun Pushpa has crossed the mark of 300 crore worldwide and the star is all set for Pushpa 2. During the success event of Pushpa, Allu Arjun had said that he will release the second part in maximum number of Indian languages. “I'm planning to release Pushpa 2 in maximum number of languages ever done in Indian cinema before. We want to reach each and every language of the audience if possible. We want to reach your hearts,” said the actor.

Directed by Sukumar Bandreddi, the Pushpa: The Rule will see the epic face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The film will also see Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role of Srivalli. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the music of the film will be composed by DSP (Devi Sri Prasad), who also composed the music of the first part.

