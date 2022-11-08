Entertainment

Abhishek Banerjee signals 'incoming danger' with his look from new project Apurva

Taking to social media, he shared a picture of himself posing with a gun and clapping board. Banerjee’s first look screamed rowdy, uproarious and villainous.

FP Staff November 08, 2022 13:03:02 IST
Abhishek Banerjee signals 'incoming danger' with his look from new project Apurva

Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee who is stationed in Jaisalmer along with Tara Sutaria, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajpal Yadav has started shooting for Apurva. After giving a noteworthy performance in Paatal Lok, the actor will again be seen in playing a negative character but in a bigger space in the film Apurva. Currently the actor is basking in the success of Bhediya’s trailer which was well received by the audience. The actor shined throughout the trailer and became one of the most talked about elements from the film.

Taking to social media, he shared a picture of himself posing with a gun and clapping board. Banerjee’s first look screamed rowdy, uproarious and villainous. And now we can not wait to see more of him from the film. He wrote- “knock knock. incoming danger.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abhishek Banerjee (@nowitsabhi)

This will be the second time the actor will be seen playing a negative character of a serial killer Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok, which instantly became his second name. In the Nikhil Nagesh Bhat directorial, ‘Apurva’, Abhishek will be seen sharing screen with Tara Sutaria, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Bhediya, Rana Naidu, Dream Girl 2 and was recently seen as a lead in Nazar Andaaz.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 08, 2022 13:03:02 IST

TAGS:

also read

Enola Holmes 2 film review: Holmes-verse just got livelier with Millie Bobby Brown’s new caper
Entertainment

Enola Holmes 2 film review: Holmes-verse just got livelier with Millie Bobby Brown’s new caper

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes is a highlight of the old-school family entertainer that suits GenNow tastes.

Bono opens book tour before adoring fans at Beacon Theatre
Entertainment

Bono opens book tour before adoring fans at Beacon Theatre

"This is all a little surreal," he noted at one point. "But it seems to be going well."

From converting tees to mops to sharing clothes with her sister, Shefali Shah's closet memories are utterly relatable
Entertainment

From converting tees to mops to sharing clothes with her sister, Shefali Shah's closet memories are utterly relatable

While taking to her social media, Shefali shared pictures of her wardrobe with a note mentioning the memories attached to her clothes and the journey she had with her clothes.