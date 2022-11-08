Abhishek Banerjee who is stationed in Jaisalmer along with Tara Sutaria, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajpal Yadav has started shooting for Apurva. After giving a noteworthy performance in Paatal Lok, the actor will again be seen in playing a negative character but in a bigger space in the film Apurva. Currently the actor is basking in the success of Bhediya’s trailer which was well received by the audience. The actor shined throughout the trailer and became one of the most talked about elements from the film.

Taking to social media, he shared a picture of himself posing with a gun and clapping board. Banerjee’s first look screamed rowdy, uproarious and villainous. And now we can not wait to see more of him from the film. He wrote- “knock knock. incoming danger.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Banerjee (@nowitsabhi)

This will be the second time the actor will be seen playing a negative character of a serial killer Hathoda Tyagi in Paatal Lok, which instantly became his second name. In the Nikhil Nagesh Bhat directorial, ‘Apurva’, Abhishek will be seen sharing screen with Tara Sutaria, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Bhediya, Rana Naidu, Dream Girl 2 and was recently seen as a lead in Nazar Andaaz.

