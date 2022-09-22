Abhishek Bajaj has transitioned from television to films rather interestingly. His Bollywood journey boasts off titles like Student of the Year 2 and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. He’s now coming up with Madhur Bhandarkar’s Babli Bouncer, which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia. It’s that rare Bhandarkar film that dares to be a comedy. Bajaj, excited and elated, talks exclusively to Firstpost about working with the filmmaker known for realism, the other two films he was a part of, why he’s grateful to Karan Johar, and of course, Boycott Bollywood.

What do you have to say about Babli Bouncer and Madhur Bhandarkar directing it?

I was very excited to work with Madhur sir. Talking about the film, everything that happens in Babli’s life is because of me. Prior to this, I have been a part of films that are all about competing and required me to undergo physical transformation. This time, I had fun shooting since it was a breeze. The film is full of light-hearted moments and has lots of comedy. Also, we see on most of the occasions that the hero falls in love with the heroine, this time, it’s the heroine falling in love with the hero.

How was your experience of working with Karan Johar in Student of the Year 2?

Heere ki parakh Johar hi karta hai. (Laughs). Karan Johar and Punit Malhotra were casting me for this, they gave me this break. First impression is the last impression, they must have seen something in me, and the best thing is that the name of my character in the film was Abhishek too. People don’t get to work with them too easily, so for me to get such a big film in such a role was a very big thing. I was very happy. I’m very grateful to Karan Johar.

Could you share how you went through the physical transformation for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui?

I got 16 stitches. During the audition, they wanted me to lift a cylinder. I couldn’t have told them I was feeling afraid. I lifted that cylinder and was selected for the role. Talking about the physical transformation, I had 50 days to transform myself into a cross-fit champion. Because of my injury, I had to go through a lot of difficulties. I was already fit but I had to look like a fitness champion. I used to have a lot of pain in my hand but I had to go there and transform myself. This was an opportunity that couldn’t have come again. I was so fit after a point that if there were an actual cross-fit competition, I would’ve won it.

How different are Karan Johar, Abhishek Kapoor and Madhur Bhandarkar in their working style?

They all have extracted the best out of me, and different sides out of me. I got to work with such big directors. Not everyone gets these kind of roles. I got to learn a lot from them, got to see a wide range. All my three roles are completely different and I feel I’m going on the right track.

What is your take on Boycott Bollywood?

All I would like to say is that support the talent, be it an actor or a producer or a director. Support good films and we have made a good film, a family entertainer. Everyone will like it.

