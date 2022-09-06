Just like almost all his films, here, the central character is a woman trying to find a place for herself in a male dominated and chauvinistic world, albeit in a comedic space.

Madhur Bhandarkar has built an entire career on making films that reflect the lives (at times terrific, mostly tumultuous) of women in their personal and professional turf. The titles are Satta (Politics), Chandni Bar (The title is a giveaway), Page 3 (Journalism), Fashion (A giveaway again), Heroine (The film industry), Calendar Girls (Bingo), and Indu Sarkar (The Emergency of 1975). This time, it’s the world of security guards in Babli Bouncer. And this time too, the protagonist is a woman.

Since the film is based in Punjab, the lead has to be feisty and the world she inhabits has to be loud and filled with vibrancy. Tamannaah Bhatia and Saurabh Shukla headline this rare Bhandarkar comedy after Dil To Baccha Hai Ji in 2011. The trailer is fun and the film is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 23.

Ever since Tamannaah Bhatia joined forces with Madhur Bhandarkar for Babli Bouncer, cine lovers across the nation have been excited to watch the powerhouse duo’s magic on screen. The Pan-India star began shooting for the project in February this year.

Here’s an exclusive BTS video of Tamannaah Bhatia’s (@tamannaahspeak) #BabliBouncer I’m waiting for this Madhuri Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar ) film. All the best team! pic.twitter.com/udKGz6cp6n — Eshita Bhargava (@eshita_bhargava) February 23, 2022

In a video, Tamannaah and Madhur Bhandarkar could be seen performing the rituals of the Muhurat Shot before kickstarting the filming of Babli Bouncer. Carrying the character’s Avatar, the box office queen looked captivating in a simple yellow-maroon dress paired with a nose ring, giving her a quirky vibe.

Bhatia has been a part of films like Himmatwala, Tutak Tutak Tutiya, Entertainment, Humshakals, F2, F3, Baahubali 1 and 2.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.