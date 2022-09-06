Babli Bouncer trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia steps into a man’s world with this rare Madhur Bhandarkar comedy
Just like almost all his films, here, the central character is a woman trying to find a place for herself in a male dominated and chauvinistic world, albeit in a comedic space.
Madhur Bhandarkar has built an entire career on making films that reflect the lives (at times terrific, mostly tumultuous) of women in their personal and professional turf. The titles are Satta (Politics), Chandni Bar (The title is a giveaway), Page 3 (Journalism), Fashion (A giveaway again), Heroine (The film industry), Calendar Girls (Bingo), and Indu Sarkar (The Emergency of 1975). This time, it’s the world of security guards in Babli Bouncer. And this time too, the protagonist is a woman.
Since the film is based in Punjab, the lead has to be feisty and the world she inhabits has to be loud and filled with vibrancy. Tamannaah Bhatia and Saurabh Shukla headline this rare Bhandarkar comedy after Dil To Baccha Hai Ji in 2011. The trailer is fun and the film is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on September 23.
Ever since Tamannaah Bhatia joined forces with Madhur Bhandarkar for Babli Bouncer, cine lovers across the nation have been excited to watch the powerhouse duo’s magic on screen. The Pan-India star began shooting for the project in February this year.
Here’s an exclusive BTS video of Tamannaah Bhatia’s (@tamannaahspeak) #BabliBouncer
I’m waiting for this Madhuri Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar ) film. All the best team! pic.twitter.com/udKGz6cp6n
— Eshita Bhargava (@eshita_bhargava) February 23, 2022
In a video, Tamannaah and Madhur Bhandarkar could be seen performing the rituals of the Muhurat Shot before kickstarting the filming of Babli Bouncer. Carrying the character’s Avatar, the box office queen looked captivating in a simple yellow-maroon dress paired with a nose ring, giving her a quirky vibe.
Bhatia has been a part of films like Himmatwala, Tutak Tutak Tutiya, Entertainment, Humshakals, F2, F3, Baahubali 1 and 2.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Let’s Talk About Women | Hindi films and streaming are beginning to see older women’s sexuality
The advent of streaming in India has forever changed the grammar of moviemaking and what’s acceptable on screen. Older women-younger men romance and the exploration of aging women’s sexuality are no longer reduced to and presented as trashy thirst traps. They are given the dignity they deserve.
With Delhi Crime 2 and Darlings, Shefali Shah carves a niche for resilient women in the OTT space
Both Shamsunissa and Vartika are prone to making mistakes. They are not infantilized nor are they made into godlike Devis who can do no wrong. They are women who are strong, fierce and empowered but can also feel weak at times - and that only makes them human.
ABC of Bollywood’s current mess: Arrogant stardom, banal films and crazy streaming deals
Unlike hits from South that scored at the pan-India box office, most Hindi films so far this year failed to regale with larger-than-life zest