Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer has released in the cinemas today. In an interview with Free Press Journal, the actor said, “If you aren’t viable at the box office, you won’t get work. Being underrated as an actor doesn’t solve the purpose if tickets aren’t being sold. The greatest of the actors at times can’t get an opening on a Friday. I choose a film which I want to see as an audience.”

He added, “If you make a good film, then it will work in cinemas. There’s no rocket science to it. Cinematic history proves that the films that had worked were because of the content and not because of the stars. That pattern would never change. We all have to make good films.”

During IIFA 2023, Bachchan spoke exclusively to Firstpost about the following things:

On one character you’d like to explore

There are so many wonderful characters out there, so many wonderful roles out there. I don’t think you’ll get tired of looking at the next horizon, I always look forward to the same.

On being a director’s actor

My friend (smiles), everyone who acts in films is a director’s actor. You cannot not be a director’s actor if you’re in films.

On your bucket list of directors

Yes, I have it but if I tell you it won’t happen, I’m superstitious.

On switching between characters

It’s very challenging but as a professional, that’s what you have to do. Thankfully, we are hardly ever put in that situation. 20 years ago, we used to do 4-5 films at the same time and now we focus on one film at a time.