EXCLUSIVE | Abhishek Bachchan on turning host for IIFA 2023: 'Hosting is more difficult than acting'
While speaking to Firstpost, the actor spoke about turning host with Vicky Kaushal this year, playing different characters in his films, and much more
IIFA 2023 is all set for another ravish and grand event this year at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal are all set to turn hosts for the ceremony. While speaking exclusively to Firstpost, Bachchan spoke about turning host with Vicky Kaushal this year, playing different characters in his films, and much more.
What is more difficult- hosting or acting?
Hosting is more difficult. In acting, everything is constructed for us. You have your writer, your director, everything is there. Hosting is a little more unpredictable so that makes it little more difficult for all of us.
On his favourite host
Naah I don’t want to choose, they are all wonderful. I’m sure you’ll ask the next person about me too (smiles).
On one character he’d like to explore
There are so many wonderful characters out there, so many wonderful roles out there. I don’t think you’ll get tired of looking at the next horizon, I always look forward to the same.
On being a director’s actor
My friend (smiles), everyone who acts in films is a director’s actor. You cannot not be a director’s actor if you’re in films.
On his bucket list of directors
Yes, I have it but if I tell you it won’t happen, I’m superstitious.
On switching between characters
It’s very challenging but as a professional, that’s what you have to do. Thankfully, we are hardly ever put in that situation. 20 years ago, we used to do 4-5 films at the same time and now we focus on one film at a time.
