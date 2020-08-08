Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for coronavirus a week after father Amitabh's discharge from hospital

While Amitabh Bachchan tested negative on 2 August and was discharged, Abhishek continued his treatment after testing positive for the virus again on the same day.

Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday said that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

Abhishek and his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to Nanavati hospital on 11 July.

The actor shared the news in a post on Twitter almost a week after his father was discharged from the hospital.

This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. 💪🏽 thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. 🙏🏽 THANK YOU! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 8, 2020

He thanked his fans and followers for their prayers for his family. He also expressed his gratitude towards the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for their service.

While Amitabh tested negative on 2 August and was discharged, Abhishek continued his treatment in the hospital following testing positive again on the same day. "I’ll beat this and come back healthier," the 44-year old actor had tweeted.

His wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital on 27 July after testing negative for COVID-19.

Throughout his hospitalisation, Abhishek kept his fans and well-wishers updated about the family’s health through his Twitter posts.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)