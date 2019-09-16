Abhishek Bachchan starts shooting for The Big Bull, film produced by Ajay Devgn

Abhishek Bachchan on 16 September (Monday) started filming his next, The Big Bull. The actor took to Instagram to share the news and shared a photograph of the film's clapboard. Kookie Gulati is directing the film with Ajay Devgn attached to produce. Kookie had helmed the Vivek Oberoi-starrer Prince and has served as the associate director for films like Ishq Vishk and Fida, according to IMDb.

According to Times of India, Ileana D'Cruz is the female lead but is not paired opposite Abhishek. The film is reportedly based on true events between 1990 and 2000 that changed the country's financial fabric.

Here is Abhishek's post.

Abhishek and Ajay previously featured together in 2012's Bol Bachchan, directed by Rohit Shetty.

Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. He will be seen in Anurag Basu's new film with Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pankaj Tripathi. Akin to Basu's hit 2007 film, Life In A... Metro, the slice-of-life film will have intersecting stories at its core.

The actor will also be making his digital debut with the sequel to Amazon Prime Video's show Breathe. The series is directed by Mayank Sharma.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019 17:41:13 IST