Actor Abhishek Bachchan says, “I have not met anyone who has said ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a bad film.”

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been garnering critical acclaim and appreciation from viewers all over the world. The film has also scored another milestone with its acceptance on the global level, by securing censor clearance from UAE and Singapore. The Kashmir Files is simply unstoppable as it adds one victory after another to its winning spree.

When asked if cinema can be a solution for political talks Abhishek Bachchan said, “It depends on each individual how they interpret the film. Just like I mentioned before, your intentions have to be right, if your intentions are clear, everything will be fine. Does art reflect life or does life reflect art? If the film is good then they will watch it. You were talking about ‘The Kashmir Files’, we were also talking about it some days ago, the genesis is what? whatever you say, you want to politicize it, you want to communalize it, that is your freedom of speech and your opinion. If the film wasn't good, it would not have worked. We can take a lot of other meanings and repeal a fact. The foundation is that it has to be a good film, again it's not my place to say because I haven't watched the film. But I have not met anybody who said it's a bad film. So, that is the only truth of cinema. If any film is doing good, businesswise, it has to be a good film or else it won't work".

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar star-cast comprising Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.