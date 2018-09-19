Abhishek Bachchan on Dhoom 4: There has been no discussion or development on the project yet

The Dhoom franchise has been one of the most successful for the Yash Raj Films banner. The past two years have seen varied speculations on the cast of the fourth installment of Dhoom with many reports stating that Shah Rukh Khan was likely to come on-board as part of the film.

In the three films that have released, the cast has undergone considerable changes except actors Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra who have been constants ever since the release of the first film.

Talking to DNA, Bachchan confirmed that there have been no recent developments on Dhoom 4. He said that whenever a Dhoom film began taking shape, there were always sufficient 'stories' doing the rounds but Bachchan chose to ignore all of them till they were confirmed by producer Aditya Chopra. "For all the three parts in the franchise, he (Chopra) just picked up the phone and told me, ‘Okay, we are ready and we are starting the film'." added Abhishek.

The actor also clarified rumours on a supposed sequel to 2005 comedy Bunty Aur Babli, saying there were no such plans in the pipeline.

Gulab Jamun however, was a project which Abhishek confirmed being a part of. Both Aishwarya and Abhishek liked the script when writer-director Sarvesh Mewara narrated it to them a year ago, said the actor. Developments on it have been underway since then, but the project is yet to go on the floors.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018 10:37 AM