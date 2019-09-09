Abhimanyu Dassani, Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur to star in Umesh Shukla's upcoming comedy

Director Umesh Shukla is working on a comedy film which will star Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Arshad Warsi and Paresh Rawal in the lead. The film is touted as a family entertainer and will also feature Seema Pahwa and Divya Dutta.

"I will be directing an ensemble film which will feature Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Divya Dutta, Seema Pahwa, Darshan Jariwala, Abhimanyu Dassani and Mrunal Thakur. It is a comedy meant for family audience. There will be some message in it," Shukla told PTI.

The director is known for his films like OMG – Oh My God!, about an atheist who decides to sue god and talked about commercialisation of religion and 102 Not Out revolving around the lives of elderly father-son duo played by Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor.

The new project will soon go on floors. "We will start the first schedule in New Zealand and then Punjab. There is a studio on board for it and they will make an official announcement soon," Shukla added.

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 17:03:43 IST