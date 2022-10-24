Abhijeet Deshpande is gearing up for the release of his magnum opus, Har Har Mahadev, which stars Subodh Bhave and Sharad Kelkar, which releases on October 25. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Firstpost, the filmmaker spoke about the scale and idea of this historical, working with Sharad Kelkar, and the box-office clash with Thank God and Ram Setu.

Where did the Idea of Har Har Mahadev come from?

I have grown up listening to the stories of my Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj. But I found that he is grossly unexplored as a character and as a human being. We revere him as God. So I started writing this film in 2012 and realised why he is even bigger than the Gods. And to tell this fascinating story, I got the character of Baji Prabhu Deshpande… an ageing warrior who finds a purpose so late in his life. And how he redeems himself by giving his life for Shivaji Maharaj. I wanted to show the unseen side of my Chhatrapati and the human side of war which no one has explored.

What do you have to say about the massive scale of the film?

Today, for a film to become a theatre experience, it has to have a certain grandeur and scale. And because of the Hollywood films coming in, we Indians have developed dignified taste buds. So if we are bringing a historical film in theatres, it is imperative that the visuals are top class and the VFX of the highest quality. After spending 4 years planning and making this film, we’re happy that we have created a scale that the people are loving. Credit to Divinity Pictures & Gokul Mahajan for creating the 17th century world of Har Har Mahadev. On a side note… its not just the visual scale… but also the sound, the performances the music and above all the scale of emotions which I hope will dazzle people.

How do you see the Rise and rise of Marathi cinema and does it make you feel proud?

As an insider, I feel we in Marathi Cinema are blessed to have a strong base of Marathi literature, folklore and Marathi Theater. Most of our stories and talent come from there. This is the time when Marathi industry realizes that we cannot compete only on the basis of good & profound stories. We need to scale up the production values, the visual palettes and the grandeur of our films which places us better to compete against the Southern and Hollywood cinema. I am proud to be a small part of the wonderful talent that we have in Marathi cinema.

What are Sharad Kelkar’s strengths as an actor?

I always felt that Hindi & even Marathi cinema has not done complete justice to this powerhouse of talent called Sharad Kelkar. Even in films where he acts in 3 scenes or 2… he steals the show. Mohenjo Daro or Laxmii being prime examples. Sharad is known for his voice and his body. But I think his eyes are his greatest asset. I have made full use of this asset and you will see how he portrays the ageing warrior Baji Prabhu Deshpande’s vulnerability, fragility and his eventual rise with deft ease.

Do you feel telling the stories of unsung heroes important?

World over we’re going through a revivalist phase. We’re going back in time to trace and celebrate histories and heroes. It’s a great opportunity for younger film makers to explore popular Heroes in newer ways and the unsung ones should be given their due credit and what better medium than Cinema.

What is your take on the clash with Thank God and Ram Setu?

I will not be politically correct by saying… that there is no competition. Yes there is. And I can only say one thing… Let the better Film Win!!!

The sentiments of people these days are hurt too easily. How do you see that aspect?

We, as makers of Har Har Mahadev, have studied our history and have relevant evidences to back our screenplay. So we’re not worried at all. We trust the Government at the state and the Centre that it will protect the interests of us Artists and guard our freedom to tell the stories of our childhood heroes like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. However… we need to distinguish between sentiments being hurt and people using a film’s release to further their own political and monetary motives.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.