Abhay Deol's 1962: The War In The Hills, Jennifer Garner's Yes Day, Netflix's Notorious BIG docu — Trailers this week

Apart from Zack Snyder's Justice League and Bombay Begums, the trailers of Yes Day, 1962: The War In The Hills and Vadham have also been unveiled.

Two of the most highly-anticipated trailers were dropped this week — Zack Snyder's Justice League and Netflix's Bombay Begums. The other trailers that also released this week include Jennifer Garner-starrer Yes Day and Biggie: I Got A Story to Tell, among others.

Check out the trailers that dropped this week

Yes Day

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of Yes Day, featuring Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, and Jenna Ortega. Billed as a family comedy, the movie is based on the children's book of the same title, written by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrated by Tom Lichtenheld. Miguel Arteta, best known for The Good Girl, Duck Butter, has helmed the film from a screenplay by Justin Malen. The film also stars June Diane Raphael, Fortune Feimster, Nat Faxon, Arturo Castro, and Molly Sims.

The trailer introduces the Torres family comprising Carlos (Ramírez), Allison (Garner) and their three kids — Katie (Ortega), Nando (Julian Lerner), and Ellie (Everly Carganilla).

"Always feeling like they have to say no to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a "yes day" — where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they'd be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring the family closer to each other than ever before," the streamer describes the film.

Yes Day will debut on Netflix on 12 March.

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

Netflix has also unveiled the trailer of the documentary on the life and career of The Notorious B.I.G, titled Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell.

The late legend's mother Voletta Wallace and his friend and collaborator Diddy have executive produced the docu. They have also both contributed candid interviews to the film.

"Biggie blew up overnight. You have no origins from what rap planet this guy came from," Diddy says in the trailer, charting his meteoric rise and tragic crash landing, through pictures and archival footage.

"Every legend has an origin story. Christopher Wallace, AKA The Notorious B.I.G., remains one of Hip-Hop’s icons, renowned for his distinctive flow and autobiographical lyrics. This documentary celebrates his life via rare behind-the-scenes footage and the testimonies of his closest friends and family," the trailer description on YouTube says.

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell releases on 1 March.

1962: The War In The Hills

The trailer of Mahesh Manjrekar's directorial 1962: The War In The Hills, is also out. The Disney+ Hotstar series, fronted by actor Abhay Deol, is set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China War. It narrates the untold tale of bravery and valour of Army of 125 Indians who fought with 3,000 Chinese soldiers.

During a virtual press conference, Manjrekar said he was fascinated with the show''s setting and connected with it "emotionally".

The 10-part series also features Sairat star Aakash Thosar, Sumeet Vyas, Rohan Gandotra, Mahie Gill, Meiyang Chang, Rochelle Rao and Hemal Ingle.

Gill, who was last seen in the Bhumi Pednekar-led film Durgamati, features on the show as a wife of a soldier.

The actor said 1962: The War In The Hills offers an insight into the emotionally difficult lives of those who are left behind when soldiers are called for duty.

"She (the character) is a brave woman who understands that the Army life comes with pleasure and pain. She understands her husband is a soldier first. Army wives sacrifice a lot, we need to salute them because no matter what, they always put up a brave face.

The show is set to premiere on 26 February.

Vadham

Directed by Venkatesh Babu, Vadham is an action thriller that chart's a woman-cop fight for justice against all odds.

Starring Sruthi Hariharan, Ashwathy Warrier, Semmalar Annam, Preethisha Premkumaran and Vivek Rajgopal, the show will release in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu on 12 February on MX Player.

Vadham revolves around Inspector Sakthi Pandiyan, determined to solve the murder of an influential businessman, with a team of all-women police officers (AWPS). Sakthi comes at the crossroads of justice and morality as she digs deeper into the case.