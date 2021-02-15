Bombay Begums trailer: Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash wrestle with desire, ambition, personal crises in Netflix show
Written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Bombay Begums will stream on Netflix from 8 March.
The trailer for Netflix's upcoming drama, Bombay Begums was unveiled today. The show has Pooja Bhatt in the lead alongside Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Aadhya Anand and Plabita Borthakur.
"Some women are born to rule. We call them "queens", Bhatt's Rani says in the trailer as she poses for a portrait. "Some women laugh and smile their pain away but they are survivors," she continues as the clip introduces Plabita (Ayesha), Shahana (Fatima) and Amruta's (Lily) characters, and their daily grind, hopes and dreams.
The official synopsis of the show reads, "Five women across generations wrestle with desire, ethics, personal crises, and vulnerabilities to own their ambition, in contemporary urban India. As glass ceilings are shattered, and hearts are broken, difficult choices have to be made. And as each woman strives to find her own truth, they find in each other an unexpected understanding and the sliver of a bond."
Here is the trailer
Who are these badass queens and how to be one of them? #BombayBegums@PoojaB1972 @ShahanaGoswami @AmrutaSubhash #AadhyaAnand @PlabitaB @RahulBose1 @DanHusain @ManishC_Actor #VivekGomber @alankrita601 #Chernin @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/22Fj19a8Pk
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 15, 2021
Written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, known for films such as Lipstick Under My Burkha and Dolly, Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, the show also stars Rahul Bose, Danish Husain, Vivek Gomber, and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles.
Bombay Begums will stream on Netflix from 8 March.
