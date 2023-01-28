Abdu Rozik waits outside Mannat, says, 'I still haven’t made it until I meet you, only one dream left Pathaan'

Do you remember the time, when one of the most loved contestants in the history of Bigg Boss, Abdu Rozik expressed his desire to meet the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan? Well, it seems that the Tajik singer has made up his mind to fulfill his last “dream”. In a bid to make that come true, Abdu, on Thursday, was spotted outside SRK’s mansion Mannat, with a wish to catch a glimpse of the Pathaan star. Joining a legion of SRKians outside the superstar’s lavish abode, Abdu even had a message for SRK. While the former Bigg Boss contestant was seen expressing his love for SRK multiple times, Abdu even carried a placard, on which he wrote a sweet message for his idol. The placard, which Abdu carried, also gave a glance at some of his previous dreams with a tick in front of it, signifying that he has fulfilled those.

Needless to say, Abdu’s memorable visit outside SRK’s Mannat grabbed all the limelight on the internet. While several videos and pictures are making rounds on social media, a paparazzo account shared a video on his official account, and fans can’t keep calm. The video shows that just a day after the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s magnum opus Pathaan, Abdu visited Mannat and waited outside to catch his glimpse, while standing through the sunroof of a car. Abdu can be seen wearing a placard around his neck, which not only had a sweet message for SRK but also a list of his dreams that he has fulfilled and is left to be fulfilled. While Abdu was constantly heard saying “I love you, Shah Rukh Khan,” his placard read, “I still haven’t made it until I meet you. I love you, Shah Rukh Khan. So happy to sit here with all of your fans and wait for my turn. Only one dream left. Pathaan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



In case you are wondering, Abdu put tick marks in front of his dreams like “Mother-father Hajj, be loved and accepted in India, and Salman Khan.” But in front of Shah Rukh Khan’s name, the Tajik Singer added a question mark. Abdu’s car was seen standing amidst a wave of SRK’s fans, who were heard hooting and cheering for the former Bigg Boss contestant.

It must be noted that Abdu was part of season sixteen of Salman Khan’s reality show. However, he took a voluntary exit earlier this month due to some professional commitments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abdu, as per The Times Of India, has signed Big Brother UK, and for the same, he will be leaving mid-year. On the other hand, it is also said that the Tajik singer will be making his Bollywood debut with Salman’s upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

