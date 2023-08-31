Actor Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani, will soon be seen gearing up for his role in Anurag Basu’s next. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star has been cast in the third installment of one of the most romantic franchises, Aashiqui 3. Now, the Aashiqui franchise makers have left fans excited after spilling more beans on the film’s cast. Based on an ETimes report, Kannada actress Akanksha Sharma is set to feature alongside Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3.

The website quoted sources as saying that Akanksha has had multiple meetings with the makers of the film and there is a high possibility that things might get locked here. Other factors that could contribute to the positive results are Akanksha’s “fresh new face” and as seen before, the makers of Aashiqui have always looked forward to introducing fresh pairings – like Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal or Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor.

Earlier, based on the same report, several names like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone were considered by the filmmakers to star opposite Kartik Aaryan. However, the makers didn’t want any actress who had previously worked with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor to be cast again. As luck would have it, Akanksha seemed to have stolen the spotlight at the right time.

According to an earlier Pinkvilla report, director Mahesh Bhatt acknowledged that the actress for Aashiqui 3 would be an unfamiliar face. At that time, the team was searching for a female lead actor.

Who is Akanksha Sharma?

Actress Akanksha Sharma has been working in the Kannada industry for a long time. In fact, she was also seen in the music video Disco 82 alongside Tiger Shroff.

In the current phase, the film’s script is in its final stages and shooting is expected to start next year.

While announcing the same on his Instagram account, Kartik Aaryan stated, “Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum. Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum. #Aashiqui3. This one will be heart-wrenching! My first with Basu Da”

In one of the media interactions, he helmed Anurag Basu’s work saying, “I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

Work Front

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s directorial Chandu Champion which has been booked for a June 14, 2024 release. He will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s next film, Captain India, one of the first collaboration between the two.

Akanksha Sharma, on the other hand, impressed the audience with her moves in music video, Disco 82. She debuted in the south film Trivikrama, released in 2020. The romantic drama also featured Kannada actor Ravichandran’s son Vikram Ravichandran.