Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate will reportedly return for third season, show to likely air in 2019 beginning

FP Staff

Aug,31 2018 11:52:12 IST

Following the news of Shah Rukh Khan's returning to the small screen with the second season of TED Talks India later this year, Aamir Khan too is likely to make a comeback with Satyamev Jayate 's third season.

Aamir Khan in Satyamev Jayate. Twitter

DNA reports that the third season will premiere in the first quarter of 2019.

The same report states that Aamir will shift his focus on the show once he has completed the promotions of his upcoming Diwali release Thugs Of Hindostan. The topics that will be explored in the upcoming season would be things that affect the current generation, such as depression and unemployment. Satyamev Jayate, consisting of 10 episodes, is likely to air post Ted Talks India, at 11 am every Sunday.

Satyamev Jayate, which marked Aamir's TV debut, premiered on the television in 2012, dealing with current  issues plaguing the Indian society at large, including female infanticide, child sexual abuse, rape, honour killings, domestic violence and untouchability.

While the first season had 15 episodes, the second season was divided into two parts, where the first part, consisting of 5 episodes, was telecast in  March 2014 and  and the second part, comprising 6 episodes, aired in Ocotober 2014.

Updated Date: Aug 31, 2018 11:52 AM

tags: #Aamir Khan #BuzzPatrol #motivational talk show #NowStreaming #Satyamev Jayate #Talk show #Ted Talks India #Thugs of Hindostan

