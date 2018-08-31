Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate will reportedly return for third season, show to likely air in 2019 beginning

Following the news of Shah Rukh Khan's returning to the small screen with the second season of TED Talks India later this year, Aamir Khan too is likely to make a comeback with Satyamev Jayate 's third season.

DNA reports that the third season will premiere in the first quarter of 2019.

The same report states that Aamir will shift his focus on the show once he has completed the promotions of his upcoming Diwali release Thugs Of Hindostan. The topics that will be explored in the upcoming season would be things that affect the current generation, such as depression and unemployment. Satyamev Jayate, consisting of 10 episodes, is likely to air post Ted Talks India, at 11 am every Sunday.

Satyamev Jayate, which marked Aamir's TV debut, premiered on the television in 2012, dealing with current issues plaguing the Indian society at large, including female infanticide, child sexual abuse, rape, honour killings, domestic violence and untouchability.

While the first season had 15 episodes, the second season was divided into two parts, where the first part, consisting of 5 episodes, was telecast in March 2014 and and the second part, comprising 6 episodes, aired in Ocotober 2014.

