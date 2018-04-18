Aamir Khan reveals details about his Thugs of Hindostan role: 'I’m playing a character who cannot be trusted'

Aamir Khan is not only an extremely popular face in India, but also overseas; especially China. Aamir Khan's movies have been immensely successful in China with the 53-year-old actor becoming one of the most recognised movie stars in the neighboring country.

Four of Aamir Khan's movies have been released in China; 3 Idiots, PK, Dangal, and Secret Superstar. Aamir Khan's 3 Idiot's made Rs 16 crore at the Chinese box-office, whereas PK minted Rs 123 crore, Dangal Rs 1,200 crore, and Secret Superstar Rs 800 crore.

Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar, which opened in Hong Kong on Thursday (12 April), had earned Rs 3 crore in three day of its release. And now, in an interview with South China Morning Post, Aamir Khan talks about themes of female empowerment in his movies, his popularity in China, and his upcoming movie Thugs of Hindostan.

In both Dangal and Secret Superstar, the themes of female empowerment was highlighted, but according to Aamir Khan, it was a mere coincidence that the two movies arrived so close to each other. Aamir says that it wasn't something he planned, but after reading Secret Superstar’s script he decided to bring forward the unfortunate harsh reality of society.

Talking about his superstar status in China, Aamir Khan says that the entire credit goes to the Chinese audience as they have seen his films and embraced his work before he even knew that his films were popular in China. Khan also says that he is very happy that the Chinese audience like his work so much.

Speaking about his character in the upcoming Thugs of Hindostan, Khan says, "Thugs of Hindostan is a big action-adventure film. There’s no message in that." He added, “I’m playing a character who cannot be trusted at all – [so it’s the] very opposite of Dangal … He’s a very slippery character. He has no scruples at all – for money he can sell his mother out. He’s like that. But [the character] is a very entertaining guy. So it’s a very entertaining kind of a film. No message this time. Just have a good time."

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan is based on the exploits of the Thuggee cult in British India. Besides Aamir, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shashank Arora and others. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Thugs of Hindostan is the biggest budget film to be made under the banner.

