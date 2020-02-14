Aamir Khan shares Kareena Kapoor Khan’s look from Laal Singh Chaddha: 'Wish I could romance you in every film'

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day on Friday, Aamir Khan shared the first look of co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan from Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, and is arguably the most awaited film of 2020.

In the caption, Aamir says he wished he could romance the actress in every film of his since it came so naturally to him.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's first look from Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha will see Aamir undergo a massive transformation and will also see him sport three different looks, all of which have created a massive buzz on social media.

The film will also be a solo release on the special occasion of Christmas this year. With an interesting storyline, the story traces the protagonist as he obliviously and by chance, influences the important political and cultural events in India over a span of 30 years.

On adapting the film, Aamir had previously said in a statement, "I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel-good film. It is a film for the whole family." The actor also revealed he would sport a turban "for some part of the film."

Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is helmed by Advait Chandan, and will be produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie will see Aamir reunite with Kareena after 3 Idiots and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2020 11:28:10 IST