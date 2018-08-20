Aamir Khan reportedly acquires rights to Forrest Gump, might play lead in Bollywood remake

Aamir Khan and his team are reportedly in advanced talks with Paramount Pictures to adapt its 1994 classic Forrest Gump for the Indian audience. The actor is currently shooting for Thugs of Hindostan but his interest in a Hollywood project was reported a while ago. The rights of the Tom Hanks-starrer have already been bought by Khan, reports DNA.

A source close to the developments told the publication: "Aamir wants to make Forrest Gump in Hindi, which he will star in. He wants to play the lead role that Tom Hanks had essayed in the original." There is no confirmation about this development from either parties, but work has reportedly begun on the project.

Aamir Khan Productions, the actor's company, is reportedly working on the script, modifying it keeping in mind the sensibilities of Indian moviegoers.

The original film is based on the 1986 novel of the same name and revolves around the life of a simple-minded man with a kind heart who also witnesses the pivotal moments of the 20th century which shape The United States of America.

Apart from the aforementioned projects, Khan is also co-producing the Gulshan Kumar biopic Mogul with Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 15:52 PM