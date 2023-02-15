Aamir Khan Productions has paid tributes to self-taught artist Lalitha Lajmi and veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi. Both Lajmi and Amrohi were associated with the superstar’s eponymous production banner through films such as “Taare Zameen Par” and “Lagaan“.

Amrohi, who also worked with Aamir in the cult comedy “Andaz Apna Apna“, died on Tuesday due to lung failure at a hospital. The actor, a member of the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA), was in his 70s.

“Javed Ji, you never failed to fill the room with joy and warmth. Your pure heart and positive energy will be dearly missed,” Aamir Khan Productions said in a post shared on its official Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

Amrohi, who was suffering from breathing ailment and was bedridden for the past one year, was undergoing treatment at Surya Nursing Home in suburban Mumbai. He is best known for playing the barber Karim in the late 1980s TV show “Nukkad“; Anand Akela, one of the suitors of Raveena Tandon’s character in Andaz Apna Apna; Ram Singh, the Indian who works with British and helps Elizabeth in translating local language, in “Lagaan“, and Sukhlalji a support staff of the Indian Women’s Hockey team in “Chak De! India“.

Cinema personalities such as Shabana Azmi, Suniel Shetty and Gulshan Devaiah also took to Twitter to pay condolences. “So tragic to learn of Javed Khan Amrohi’s demise. He was one of our finest actors of IPTA. Heartfelt condolences to family and friends,” Azmi tweeted. Shetty described Amrohi’s demise as a “painful loss to the world of cinema”. “#JavedKhanAmrohi will forever be in our hearts. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Rest in peace!” he added.

Devaiah posted the screenshot of the actor’s golden moment from “Lagaan“, where he announces that the Indian cricket side had defeated the British team, saying “Hum jeet gaye! (We won!)” “Javed Khan Amrohi 1949-2023,” he wrote.

In its tribute to Lajmi, Aamir Khan Productions said the painter will always be remembered through the lives she touched. Lajmi, who excelled in the depiction of individualistic Indian women through decades in her art works, died on Monday at the age of 90.

The prolific painter had made a guest appearance in Aamir Khan’s 2007 film “Taare Zameen Par“. Lajmi played the judge of the art competition where Ishaan, a creative young student with dyslexia (Darsheel Safary) is declared the winner.

The official Instagram handle of the superstar’s eponymous production banner paid homage to Lajmi on Tuesday night. “Dear Lalita Pachi, the love in you, will always be alive in all those of us you have touched. We will miss you. Love (sic),” the post read.</p><p>Lajmi, an artist who believed in constantly reinventing herself, was the younger sister of master filmmaker Guru Dutt and drew inspiration from his films for her paintings. She had also worked as a graphics artist in the 1985 Hindi movie “Aghaat”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aamir Khan Productions (@aamirkhanproductions)

The late artist had several exhibitions at national and international institutions such as Appa Rao Gallery, Chennai, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, and Gallery Gay in Germany. The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) Mumbai is currently hosting an exhibition of her works, ‘The Mind’s Cupboard’, till February 26.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.