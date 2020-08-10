Aamir Khan heads to Turkey to reportedly resume filming of Laal Singh Chaddha

In March, the shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Aamir Khan was spotted at an airport in Turkey have been making the rounds on social media. According to a Hindustan Times report, the actor is in the country to resume shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha, his upcoming remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

The report adds that his co-actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted in Mumbai and it is not confirmed whether she will be joining Aamir in Turkey.

Here are Aamir's pictures

NEW PIC@aamir_khan resumes #LaalSinghChaddha shoot in Turkey pic.twitter.com/vjheNtCqde — Aamir Khan Official FC Kolkata (@AamirFanKolkata) August 8, 2020

Hindustan Times notes that the shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha in March was forced to come to a halt due to the coronavirus outbreak. Now, the team will begin work on the film again after a gap of five months. Previously they filmed in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan, who previously directed Khan and Zaira Wasim in Secret Superstar. He has also served as the assistant director on films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Dhobi Ghat.

Aamir is co-producing the Hindi adaptation along with with Viacom18 Motion Pictures, which went on floors in October last year. On adapting the film, Aamir had previously said in a statement, "I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family," Aamir said. The actor also revealed he would sport a turban "for some part of the film".

