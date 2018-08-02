Aamir Khan denies receiving invitation to Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony: I am not going to Pakistan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has clarified that he has not been invited to Pakistan's prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony. The clarification comes a day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry told Pakistani media that former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Navjot Singh Sidhu have been invited to the event, along with Aamir.

Aamir, in a statement given in to News18, said, "I am not going to Pakistan. Haven't received an invitation for Imran Khan's swearing in. He also added that in the event of him getting an invite, he is "too busy to go".

" Among those reportedly invited, Navjot Singh Sidhu accepted the invitation on Wednesday, calling Imran a "man of character".

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to be held on 11 August, the announcement of which was made by Imran during an interaction with party members of provincial assembly in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.

Although the PTI emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly after the 25 July polls, the party is still short of numbers to form its government independently, according to the final results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 12:36 PM