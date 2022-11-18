Madhur Bhandarkar’s fetish and fascination for real stories continue. After the fictional farce that his debut Trishakti was, he switched gears and sped at an alarmingly impressive speed, never to look back. His next film is India Lockdown. The pandemic in 2020 was chilling and challenging, affecting all the possible strata of the society. That’s precisely the ground he covers in this.

The film, if you have seen the trailer, covers the plight of a labour, a commercial sex worker, an aging man who cannot go home, and a pilot and her rendezvous with her neighbor who’s too bored inside his house. This pilot is played by Aahana Kumra, and when asked about the difference in the sufferings between the haves and the have nots during this catastrophic crisis, she had a detailed response on her personal experiences, coupled with unheard anecdotes.

“Everyone has a meter to their problems. I’ve been the most bindaas person, one of the most uninhibited, I laugh out loud, and haven’t thought about a lot of things in my life. Until the lockdown happened, I never lived alone in my life, even during the lockdown I was stuck with my sister and her family. There’s a running joke in our group that Aahana can never live alone. I got Covid twice, when a lot of deaths happened during the second lockdown, the anxiety levels were at their peak. There was scarcity of oxygen and anxiety levels were increasing day by day. What Madhur sir has beautifully managed to capture in my story is the loneliness and anxiety one feels when they’re alone,” elaborated Kumra.

She added, “When I was isolated during my Covid-19, my building had some other rules and regulations. Everywhere the quarantine period was 14 days, for us it was 21. I was quarantined for 21 days at my aunt’s house alone and didn’t come to know when I began to feel anxious. I stepped out of the house after 21 days, met my 6-year old nephew and cried profusely. I never felt how it feels not to meet someone you love. It was my birthday the day after I got out of my quarantine and my mother said something to me, and I got really irritated and broke down after fighting with her. I realized my anxiety increased a lot. I can totally relate to people who were living isolated lives during the lockdown.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.