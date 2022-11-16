Sai Tamhankar on working with Madhur Bhandarkar: 'At first it seemed like I was dreaming'
The actress will be seen playing an integral role in Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘India Lockdown’ When asked about her experience she said, 'At first it seemed like I was dreaming.'
Multilingual actress and Marathi film industry’s beacon, Sai Tamhankar known to Bollywood for her breakthrough role in Mimi is one of the most loved and respected actresses of our time. Her performance in Pondicherry, Love Sonia, Hunterrr and Pet Puraan make her an instant fan favourite. With her now being part of Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘India Lockdown’ the actress’ skill promise us a new era for the actress
The actress will be seen playing an integral role in Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘India Lockdown’ When asked about her experience she said “At first it seemed like I was dreaming. To be a part of Madhur sir’s film is a distinction in itself for any actress. I learnt so much from him. Even after all these years, there were still things I was able to only realise while working on India Lockdown. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity.”
When asked about the film’s premiere taking place at IFFI Goa, the actress confessed, “I couldn’t have possibly wished for more. For the film to be premiering on such a revered and respected platform is a huge honour. I am so humbled by the very thought itself.”
The actress who is touted to become Madhur Bhandarkar’s next heroine has her hands full with multiple projects in various languages.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Tim Roth's son Cormac Roth passes away at 25 after battle with Cancer
Roth died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him, on October 16, the family said in a statement on Monday, adding that he maintained his wicked wit and humour" to the end.
Aamir Khan takes a break from acting; but will produce a heartwarming film called Champions
The film will be co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions along with Sony Pictures International Productions, India, and 200NotOut Productions.
Enola Holmes 2: Not matchsticks, typhus or poppies but sisterhood lies at the heart of this film
Enola Holmes 2 is less a tale of a teenage detective going on a fun adventure and simultaneously solving a mystery but more a tale of women who refuse to bow down to men - women, who fight to make a space for themselves in a world that just won’t accept them.