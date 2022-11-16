Multilingual actress and Marathi film industry’s beacon, Sai Tamhankar known to Bollywood for her breakthrough role in Mimi is one of the most loved and respected actresses of our time. Her performance in Pondicherry, Love Sonia, Hunterrr and Pet Puraan make her an instant fan favourite. With her now being part of Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘India Lockdown’ the actress’ skill promise us a new era for the actress

The actress will be seen playing an integral role in Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘India Lockdown’ When asked about her experience she said “At first it seemed like I was dreaming. To be a part of Madhur sir’s film is a distinction in itself for any actress. I learnt so much from him. Even after all these years, there were still things I was able to only realise while working on India Lockdown. I am eternally grateful for the opportunity.”

When asked about the film’s premiere taking place at IFFI Goa, the actress confessed, “I couldn’t have possibly wished for more. For the film to be premiering on such a revered and respected platform is a huge honour. I am so humbled by the very thought itself.”

The actress who is touted to become Madhur Bhandarkar’s next heroine has her hands full with multiple projects in various languages.

