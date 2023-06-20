With negative word-of-mouth and severe criticism, it was expected that Aadipurush will witness a huge dip after its opening weekend. And the mythological drama crashed at the box office yesterday as the drop was more than 70 per cent.

Aadipurush (Hindi) reportedly earned around Rs 8 crore yesterday and currently stands with a total of Rs 121 crore. The film has unanimously garnered negative reviews, where people bashed the makers for modernizing the characters and usage of cringe-worthy dialogues.

While the film is expected to remain at low levels in the weekdays, Adipurush will retain the maximum amount of screens due to the absence of big releases.

Talking about the review, Firstpost wrote, “While the filmmaker used heavy VFX to make it visually appealing to youth, this decision has unfortunately overpowered the storytelling. The screenplay played a big loophole as it fails to grab our attention and keep us glued to our seats. With the runtime of 3 hours, one would expect a water-tight screenplay and razor-sharp editing but sadly, it makes the cine goer lose his interest due to many unnecessary songs and sequences, which does nothing but hamper the experience.”

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations has released worldwide on June 16, 2023. The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth and others in prominent roles.

