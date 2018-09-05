Aadai first look: Amala Paul cuts a disturbing picture as bruised, beaten woman in Ratna Kumar's dark comedy

A howling Amala Paul, adorned in toilet paper, with bruises all over her body and holding on to a rusting pipe, cuts a rather disturbing picture in the first look of Aadai, unveiled by Rana Daggubati on Tuesday.

Here is the first look poster of Arrogant, Audacious and an artistic film “AADAI” Starring @Amala_ams directed by @MrRathna produced by @vstudiodoffl #AadaiFirstLook #AADAI pic.twitter.com/9pw6yD7Uwn — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) September 4, 2018

The three words that accompany the image, 'arrogant', 'audacious' and 'artistic' perhaps refer to the environment being conjured up by the poster, situating Amala in an abandoned corridor, with a half-broken glass door.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, writer-director Ratna Kumar had said that the film belongs to the genre of dark comedy where Amala will not be paired alongside any actor as such. "Aimed at mature audiences, the script has enough engrossing and entertaining elements. And it will also address the issue of where to draw the line when it comes to freedom.” the director had told the publication.

Amala, who was previously seen in Bhaskar Oru Rascal alongside Arvind Swamy, also said that Aadai was one film that no one had attempted before. “It’s a kick-ass story. I told Ratna that I’ll do this film if we will work together as a team, and not have exclusive roles as a director and actor, that’s my idea. When you see the first look poster, you’ll go crazy. It’s something else, nobody has done it before.” Amala told The News Minute in an interview.

Produced by Viji Subramanian, Aadai's (clothing) music is composed by singer Pradeep Kumar’s band Ookga while the cinematography is by Vijay Karthik Kannan.

