A24 acquires US rights to Sebastián Lelio’s Gloria Bell ahead of TIFF world premiere in September

Ahead of its premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival, A24 has nabbed the US rights to Sebastián Lelio’s Gloria Bell starring Julianne Moore, John Turturro, Brad Garrett, Rita Wilson, and Michael Cera, reports Deadline. It is a remake of his 2013 Chilean feature, Gloria.

The film revolves around a free-spirited divorcée who spends her days in a typical office job and goes around Los Angeles' dance floors, letting loose at clubs. However, when she meet's John Turturro's character, she falls for him which leads to complications of modern dating, family issues and identity crisis.

The indie studio already has names like Moonlight, Lady Bird, Ex Machina, and Room under its belt.

In a report published by Variety, A24 said in a statement “Lelio has made a completely heartwarming and winning new film, building upon his own original work while creating something fresh and universal. Julianne Moore gives one of her very best performances in the central role, creating an incredibly complex and nuanced character that the audience roots for at every turn."

Lelio directed last year’s Oscar-winner A Fantastic Woman and 2018’s Disobedience, featuring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams.

Gloria Bell is touted to hit the cinemas in the spring of 2019 following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 17:20 PM