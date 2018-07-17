1/9
Meryl Streep at the world premiere of the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London. AFP/Anthony Harvey
2/9
Pierce Brosnan poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the world premiere of the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London. AFP/Anthony Harvey
3/9
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the world premiere of the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London. AFP/Anthony Harvey
4/9
Colin Firth poses at the world premiere of the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London. AFP/Anthony Harvey
5/9
Amanda Seyfried at the world premiere of the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London. AFP/Anthony Harvey
6/9
Lily James at the world premiere of the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London. AFP/Anthony Harvey
7/9
Thandie Newton at the world premiere of the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London. AFP/Anthony Harvey
8/9
Cher at the world premiere of the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London. AFP/Anthony Harvey
Cher at the world premiere of the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London. AFP/Anthony Harvey
9/9
Christina Baranski at the world premiere of the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London. AFP/Anthony Harvey
