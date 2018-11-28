You are here:

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' wedding celebrations kicks off in Mumbai; Sophie Turner spotted in Indian attire

FP Staff

November 28, 2018 17:40:57 IST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who will be exchanging wedding vows on 2 and 3 December, were spotted at Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra's residence in Mumbai for their pre-wedding festivities. Along with Priyanka and Nick were spotted Joe Jonas and his fiancee and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. While Priyanka sported an embellished pale blue salwar, Nick wore an embroidered pink kurta. Sophie, on the other hand, was seen in red and yellow salwar suit.

As reported earlier, the ceremonies will kickstart with a small puja, followed by mehendi.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Post Puja #priyankachopra A post shared by Priyanka-Chopra.us (@priyankacentral) on

View this post on Instagram

#joejonas and #SophieTurner look beautiful in Indian attire for #priyankachopra #nickjonas #wedding #Puja #pictureperfect #manavmanglani #nickyankawedding #nickyankakishaadi @manav.manglani

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

Singer Armaan Malik was also spotted with his mother at the venue:

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@armaanmalik22 with momager😊😊😊 @jyothimalik for #priyankachopra and #nickjonas puja today 😍😍😍😍 . . Pc : @viralbhayani A post shared by ♡♡😍Ařmæăň Măłįķ😍♡♡ (@armaanmeansworld) on

The couple got engaged in a private roka ceremony in Mumbai in August.

Updated Date: Nov 28, 2018 17:40 PM

