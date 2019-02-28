A Star is Born to re-release in North America with additional footage, including extended musical performances

Warner Bros plans to re-release A Star is Born, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper with 12 minutes of additional footage, which includes extended musical performances. According to Variety, this includes the opening number 'Black Eyes', 'Alibi' and Lady Gaga's a cappella version of 'Shallow'.

Other new scenes that will feature in the extended cut include Gaga's Ally singing 'Is That Alright?' to Cooper's Jackson Maine in the wedding sequence, both characters writing a new song titled 'Clover' together and Jack singing 'Too Far Gone' in the studio.

Cooper and Gaga had performed 'Shallow' together at the recent Oscar ceremony. The popstar-actress even took home her maiden Oscar as she clinched her first Best Original Song award.

A Star is Born received five nominations at the 76th Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture - Drama and eight nominations at the 91st Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

This is the third remake of 1937’s A Star Is Born for which actress Janet Gaynor was nominated for an Oscar for the Best Actress category. The movie was rebooted in 1954 with Judy Garland and James Mason, and in 1976 with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson.

The story of 2018's A Star Is Born revolves around seasoned musician Jackson discovering and falling in love with struggling musician Ally. She had almost given up on her dream to make it big as a singer until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. Variety further mentions that the film has earned $ 211 million in North America since its release in October 2018 and also $ 215 million internationally.

It will be re-released in North America, across 1150 screens, on 1 March.

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 12:12:34 IST