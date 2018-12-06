Vice, A Star Is Born, The Assassination of Gianni Versace lead 2019 Golden Globes nominations; see full list
The nominees for the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards were announced on Thursday, with the Dick Cheney biopic, Vice, leading with six nominations.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association live-streamed the event on the Globes' official Facebook page and their website. Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater were on hand to announce the nominees in both television and film.
Vice, a biopic about Dick Cheney starring Christian Bale as the former US vice president, picked up the most Golden Globe nominations with six including best comedy film, as the race to the Oscars begins.
Musical romance A Star Is Born, bawdy royal tale The Favourite and offbeat race comedy Green Book were tied in second place with five nominations each.
In the TV field, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story earned four nominations, with the Amazon Prime series Homecoming, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the HBO drama Sharp Objects getting three nods.
The announcements, which come a week before the influential Screen Actors Guild nominations, are the first major bellwether of momentum going into the Academy Awards, which take place in February.
The Golden Globes will be held in Beverly Hills on 6 January. The HFPA on Wednesday announced that Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will be hosting the show.
Here are the full list of nominees:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
A Star Is Born
If Beale Street Could Talk
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Director, Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlackKklansman
Best Original Song
“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’
“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War
“Revelation,” Boy Erased
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Glenn Close, The Wife
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man . Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Roma
The Favourite
If Beale Street Could Talk
Vice
Green Book
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Animated Feature
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse
Best Score, Motion Picture
A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Drama Series
The Americans, FX
Bodyguard, Netflix
Homecoming, Amazon Prime
Killing Eve, BBC America
Pose, FX
Best Drama Actor
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephen James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Drama Actress
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Comedy Or Musical Series
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Comedy Or Musical Series Actress
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Comedy Or Musical Series Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best TV-Movie Or Miniseries
The Alienist, TNT
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX
Escape at Dannemora, Showtime
Sharp Objects, HBO
A Very English Scandal, Amazon Prime Video
Best TV-Movie Or Miniseries – Actor
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Brühl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best TV-Movie Or Miniseries – Actress
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Series, TV-Movie Or Miniseries – Supporting Actress
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Series, TV-Movie Or Miniseries – Supporting Actor
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
(With inputs from agencies)
Updated Date: Dec 06, 2018 19:50 PM