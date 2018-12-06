You are here:

Vice, A Star Is Born, The Assassination of Gianni Versace lead 2019 Golden Globes nominations; see full list

The nominees for the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards were announced on Thursday, with the Dick Cheney biopic, Vice, leading with six nominations.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association live-streamed the event on the Globes' official Facebook page and their website. Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater were on hand to announce the nominees in both television and film.

Vice, a biopic about Dick Cheney starring Christian Bale as the former US vice president, picked up the most Golden Globe nominations with six including best comedy film, as the race to the Oscars begins.

Musical romance A Star Is Born, bawdy royal tale The Favourite and offbeat race comedy Green Book were tied in second place with five nominations each.

In the TV field, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story earned four nominations, with the Amazon Prime series Homecoming, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the HBO drama Sharp Objects getting three nods.

The announcements, which come a week before the influential Screen Actors Guild nominations, are the first major bellwether of momentum going into the Academy Awards, which take place in February.

The Golden Globes will be held in Beverly Hills on 6 January. The HFPA on Wednesday announced that Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will be hosting the show.

Here are the full list of nominees:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

A Star Is Born

If Beale Street Could Talk

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlackKklansman

Best Original Song

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’

“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War

“Revelation,” Boy Erased

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Glenn Close, The Wife

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man . Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Roma

The Favourite

If Beale Street Could Talk

Vice

Green Book

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

Best Score, Motion Picture

A Quiet Place

Isle of Dogs

Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Drama Series

The Americans, FX

Bodyguard, Netflix

Homecoming, Amazon Prime

Killing Eve, BBC America

Pose, FX

Best Drama Actor

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephen James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Drama Actress

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Comedy Or Musical Series

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Comedy Or Musical Series Actress

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Comedy Or Musical Series Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best TV-Movie Or Miniseries

The Alienist, TNT

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX

Escape at Dannemora, Showtime

Sharp Objects, HBO

A Very English Scandal, Amazon Prime Video

Best TV-Movie Or Miniseries – Actor

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Brühl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best TV-Movie Or Miniseries – Actress

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Series, TV-Movie Or Miniseries – Supporting Actress

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Series, TV-Movie Or Miniseries – Supporting Actor

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

