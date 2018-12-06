You are here:

Vice, A Star Is Born, The Assassination of Gianni Versace lead 2019 Golden Globes nominations; see full list

FP Staff

December 06, 2018 19:50:23 IST

The nominees for the 76th annual Golden Globes Awards were announced on Thursday, with the Dick Cheney biopic, Vice, leading with six nominations.

Still from Vice trailer. YouTube screengrab

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association live-streamed the event on the Globes' official Facebook page and their website.  Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater were on hand to announce the nominees in both television and film.

Vice, a biopic about Dick Cheney starring Christian Bale as the former US vice president, picked up the most Golden Globe nominations with six including best comedy film, as the race to the Oscars begins.

Musical romance A Star Is Born, bawdy royal tale The Favourite and offbeat race comedy Green Book were tied in second place with five nominations each.

A still from A Star Is Born/Image from YouTube.

In the TV field, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story earned four nominations, with the Amazon Prime series Homecoming, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the HBO drama Sharp Objects getting three nods.

The announcements, which come a week before the influential Screen Actors Guild nominations, are the first major bellwether of momentum going into the Academy Awards, which take place in February.

The Golden Globes will be held in Beverly Hills on 6 January. The HFPA on Wednesday announced that Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh will be hosting the show.

Here are the full list of nominees:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

A Star Is Born
If Beale Street Could Talk
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Director, Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlackKklansman

Best Original Song

“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’
“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War
“Revelation,” Boy Erased
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Glenn Close, The Wife
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man . Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Roma
The Favourite
If Beale Street Could Talk
Vice
Green Book

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

Best Score, Motion Picture

A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns

Best Drama Series

The Americans, FX
Bodyguard, Netflix
Homecoming, Amazon Prime
Killing Eve, BBC America
Pose, FX

Best Drama Actor

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephen James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Drama Actress

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Comedy Or Musical Series

Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Comedy Or Musical Series Actress

Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Comedy Or Musical Series Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry

Best TV-Movie Or Miniseries

The Alienist, TNT
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX
Escape at Dannemora, Showtime
Sharp Objects, HBO
A Very English Scandal, Amazon Prime Video

Best TV-Movie Or Miniseries – Actor

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Brühl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best TV-Movie Or Miniseries – Actress

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Series, TV-Movie Or Miniseries – Supporting Actress

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Series, TV-Movie Or Miniseries – Supporting Actor

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Dec 06, 2018 19:50 PM

